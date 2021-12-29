Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Global Crossing Airlines Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -$2.04 million -3.46 Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 4.25

Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors 354 1260 1516 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Crossing Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors -96.83% 0.09% 2.48%

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.66, meaning that its stock price is 2,366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers have a beta of 2.15, meaning that their average stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Crossing Airlines Group peers beat Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

