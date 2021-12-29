Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.