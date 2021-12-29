JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 417,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.

