Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 175,407 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

