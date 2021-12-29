-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

