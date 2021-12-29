Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

