Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Dec 29th, 2021

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

