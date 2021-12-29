Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 178.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

