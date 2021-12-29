BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $24.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 121378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

