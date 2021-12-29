American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.86. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 244,529 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,201 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

