Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.63. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 225,188 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

