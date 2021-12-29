Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.73

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $13.01. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $597.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $587,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $190,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.