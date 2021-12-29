MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.41. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 4,834 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

