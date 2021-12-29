State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

