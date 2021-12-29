Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 2,429 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

