AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Shares of CHTR opened at $655.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

