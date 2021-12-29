46,395 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

