AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 600.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 210,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

