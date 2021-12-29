Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $78.54

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.54, but opened at $80.80. Clearfield shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

