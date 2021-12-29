Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 93,747 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

WMT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,061.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

