Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE DESP opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.