SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

