SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 54,420 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1,733.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

