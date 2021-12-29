AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,321 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

