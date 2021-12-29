4,643 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

