U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.