AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after buying an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

