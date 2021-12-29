Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 13,899 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

