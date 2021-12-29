Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.