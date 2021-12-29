Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

