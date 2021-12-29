Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 855.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,213 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

