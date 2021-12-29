Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

