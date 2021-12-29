Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

WLTW opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.08. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

