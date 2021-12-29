SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,839 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.54, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.