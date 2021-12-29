SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.10 Million in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

