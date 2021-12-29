SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,695 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 369,852 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,550.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 247,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

