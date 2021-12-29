Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $67,000 in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

