Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $241,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $998.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.