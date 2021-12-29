Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,600,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

