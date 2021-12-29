Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $230,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $131,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $172,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 74.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 540,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

