Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $212,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

