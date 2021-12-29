Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $164,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

