Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon Sells 20,000 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Incyte stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
