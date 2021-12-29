Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon Sells 20,000 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Incyte stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Incyte alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.