Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,355.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $984.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

