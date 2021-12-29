Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8,128.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

