Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.