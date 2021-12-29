Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,252 shares of company stock worth $10,192,906 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day moving average is $305.27.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

