Amalgamated Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash by 99.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

