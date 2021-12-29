GWM Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Conformis by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 373,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.