GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRA opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.63. Biomerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

