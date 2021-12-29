Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FAT Brands and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Aramark 1 3 3 0 2.29

Aramark has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 12.33 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Aramark $12.10 billion 0.77 -$90.83 million ($0.35) -104.43

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Aramark -0.75% -2.85% -0.53%

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aramark pays out -125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Aramark on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

